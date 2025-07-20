Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.88% from the company’s current price.

PPTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

NASDAQ PPTA opened at $17.18 on Friday. Perpetua Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Stephen Wright sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $90,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,600.75. This trade represents a 31.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. bought 7,575,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $99,999,992.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,347,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,984,346.80. This trade represents a 30.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1,658.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

