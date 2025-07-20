Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 94.99% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($5.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($5.02) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($5.03) EPS.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.11.

PRAX opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average is $50.09. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.60.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by ($0.09). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 50.42% and a negative net margin of 2,137.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 6,075.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

