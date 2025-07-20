Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.82.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.1%

PFG stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.84. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.10%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.