Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in MongoDB by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $5,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 256,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,131,916. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,107,006 shares in the company, valued at $259,039,404. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,746 shares of company stock worth $7,500,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $213.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.35.

MDB opened at $221.21 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $370.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.05. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.04 and a beta of 1.41.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

