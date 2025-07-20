Promising Biotech Stocks To Watch Now – July 17th

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, and AbbVie are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use biological processes—such as genetic engineering, molecular biology or cell culture—to develop products ranging from new drugs and diagnostic tests to agricultural traits and industrial enzymes. Because these companies often face long research timelines, costly clinical trials and rigorous regulatory review, their stock prices tend to be more volatile and carry higher risk, but they can also deliver substantial returns if breakthrough products reach the market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $419.12. 947,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.37.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.86. 1,171,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,669. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.72. Danaher has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,962,167. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.20. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.95 billion, a PE ratio of 80.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48.

