Promising Entertainment Stocks To Consider – July 17th

BigBear.ai, Alibaba Group, Warner Bros. Discovery, Roblox, and Walt Disney are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary businesses involve creating, producing or distributing entertainment content—such as film studios, television and streaming services, music labels, video game developers and live-event promoters. Their performance is often tied to consumer preferences, box-office results, subscriber growth and advertising revenues, making them sensitive to trends in media consumption and pop culture. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 162,107,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,786,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 3.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $118.07. 9,408,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,716,045. The company has a market capitalization of $281.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $148.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.90. 53,315,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,237,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBD

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

RBLX traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.67. 4,257,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,613,749. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.72 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $121.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,848,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,928,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day moving average of $106.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Recommended Stories