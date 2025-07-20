Promising Robotics Stocks To Consider – July 18th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, and TechnipFMC are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and sell robots or automation solutions for industries such as manufacturing, healthcare and logistics. Investors buy them to gain exposure to advances in robotics, artificial intelligence and productivity-boosting technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.07. 110,284,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,000,750. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.63.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.62. 1,275,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,048. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.89. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $155.18. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.70.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

FTI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,778. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42.

