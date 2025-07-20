PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Position Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PTC by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in PTC by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $199.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.34. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.38 and a 52-week high of $213.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $636.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $318,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,960. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PTC from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PTC from $202.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.92.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

