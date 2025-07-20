Q1 Earnings Estimate for SRPT Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, July 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). The firm had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SRPT. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $85.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 36.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.45. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $150.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.