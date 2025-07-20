Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $292,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $291.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40. The company has a market capitalization of $809.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.