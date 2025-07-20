RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in RB Global were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in RB Global by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RB Global by 5,560.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RB Global by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in RB Global by 1,870.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBA shares. CIBC upped their price target on RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 target price on RB Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 25th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 45,658 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,022,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $11,832,590. The trade was a 29.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,500 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $365,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 16,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,511.46. The trade was a 17.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,133 shares of company stock worth $7,843,729 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:RBA opened at $110.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.69. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.38 and a 52 week high of $111.71.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

