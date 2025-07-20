Reston Wealth Management LLC Purchases 442 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,972 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.3% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 80,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,449,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $373,898,000 after purchasing an additional 474,830 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,091,332 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $226,659,000 after purchasing an additional 342,716 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,422,011 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $262,498,000 after purchasing an additional 116,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $172.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $174.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at $510,023,939.24. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,565,212.88. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,964,800 shares of company stock worth $734,906,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.