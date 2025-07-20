Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) and Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Critical Survey

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) and Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spyre Therapeutics and Revelation Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spyre Therapeutics 0 0 5 2 3.29 Revelation Biosciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

Spyre Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $53.40, indicating a potential upside of 227.81%. Given Spyre Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spyre Therapeutics is more favorable than Revelation Biosciences.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spyre Therapeutics $890,000.00 1,103.33 -$208.02 million ($3.77) -4.32 Revelation Biosciences N/A N/A -$15.04 million ($307.86) -0.01

This table compares Spyre Therapeutics and Revelation Biosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Revelation Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spyre Therapeutics. Spyre Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revelation Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spyre Therapeutics and Revelation Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spyre Therapeutics N/A -77.46% -41.06% Revelation Biosciences N/A -299.46% -115.36%

Risk & Volatility

Spyre Therapeutics has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revelation Biosciences has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Spyre Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Revelation Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Spyre Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Revelation Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spyre Therapeutics beats Revelation Biosciences on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease). The company is also developing SPY002, a human monoclonal antibody (mAb)candidates designed to bind to tumor necrosis factor-like ligand 1A; and SPY120, a combination of SPY001 (anti-a4ß7) and SPY002 (anti-TL1A) antibodies, which are in preclinical studies. In addition, its other early-stage programs include SPY003, an anti-IL-23 mAb; SPY004, a novel mechanism of action (MOA) mAb; SPY130, a combination of anti-a4ß7 and anti-IL-23 mAbs; and SPY230, a combination of anti-TL1A and anti-IL-23 mAbs. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2023. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Revelation Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.