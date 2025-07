Reviewing Littelfuse (LFUS) & The Competition

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) is one of 56 public companies in the “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Littelfuse to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Littelfuse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Littelfuse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Littelfuse and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Littelfuse 0 4 2 0 2.33 Littelfuse Competitors 82 1253 1586 108 2.57

Risk and Volatility

Littelfuse presently has a consensus target price of $252.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.58%. As a group, “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies have a potential upside of 4.61%. Given Littelfuse’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Littelfuse is more favorable than its peers.

Littelfuse has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Littelfuse’s peers have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Littelfuse and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Littelfuse 4.89% 9.00% 5.65% Littelfuse Competitors 3.55% -15.59% 1.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Littelfuse and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Littelfuse $2.19 billion $100.19 million 54.28 Littelfuse Competitors $2.48 billion $167.53 million 35.65

Littelfuse’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Littelfuse. Littelfuse is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Littelfuse pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Littelfuse pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 41.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Littelfuse has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Littelfuse lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Littelfuse peers beat Littelfuse on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors. This segment serves industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related charging infrastructure, aerospace, power supplies, data centers, telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics markets. The Transportation segment provides blade, resettable, and high-current and high-voltage fuses, as well as battery cable protectors; fuses, switches, relays, circuit breakers, and power distribution modules; and sensor products. This segment serves heavy-duty truck, construction, agriculture, material handling, and marine. The Industrial segment offers industrial fuses, protection relays, contactors, transformers, residual current devices, ground fault circuit interrupters, residual current monitors, arc fault detection devices, and temperature sensors for use in renewable energy and energy storage systems, electric vehicle infrastructure, HVAC systems, industrial safety, non-residential construction, MRO, mining, and factory automation. It sells its products through distributors, direct sales force, and manufacturers' representatives. Littelfuse, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

