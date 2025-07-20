Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $89.20 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.47.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.12). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.26% and a negative return on equity of 739.62%. The business had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $619,828.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,830.02. This represents a 48.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $1,201,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,590.17. The trade was a 44.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,673 shares of company stock worth $7,118,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $166,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

