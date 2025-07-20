Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $105.45, but opened at $109.75. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $112.53, with a volume of 14,752,061 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 4.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 92,257 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $7,838,154.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 136,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,585,485.44. This trade represents a 40.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 385,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.90, for a total value of $39,280,921.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,749,630 shares of company stock valued at $221,118,663. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.