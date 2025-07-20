Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 249,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 292,845 shares.The stock last traded at $21.26 and had previously closed at $21.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $599.09 million, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Scholastic by 819.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Scholastic by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Scholastic by 508.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

