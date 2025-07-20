Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 249,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 292,845 shares.The stock last traded at $21.26 and had previously closed at $21.03.
Scholastic Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $599.09 million, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29.
Scholastic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic
About Scholastic
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.
