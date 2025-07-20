Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,193 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 22.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.73.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.1%

SAIC stock opened at $113.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

