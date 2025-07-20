Scott & Selber Inc. Acquires 934 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 6.7% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after buying an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after buying an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $172.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $174.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at $510,023,939.24. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.52, for a total transaction of $12,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,348,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,826,555,777. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,964,800 shares of company stock worth $734,906,003 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.