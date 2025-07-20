Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Service Corporation International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,952,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,600,000 after acquiring an additional 492,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,624,000 after purchasing an additional 27,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,650,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,734,000 after purchasing an additional 328,686 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Service Corporation International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,498,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SCI shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Service Corporation International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Corporation International

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $410,076.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,651.72. This represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Corporation International Stock Down 0.0%

SCI stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. Service Corporation International has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $89.37.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

