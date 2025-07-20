Signaturefd LLC Buys 83 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.56.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH stock opened at $202.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.08. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $140.81 and a one year high of $312.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.37.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

