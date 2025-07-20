Signaturefd LLC Purchases 139 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $290,604,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,268,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $731,747,000 after buying an additional 716,442 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,090,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,238,000 after buying an additional 494,828 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,277.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 425,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,513,000 after buying an additional 417,995 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,449.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,263,000 after buying an additional 240,642 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.00.

NYSE:WST opened at $210.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.78. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.43 and a 52-week high of $352.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.23. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

