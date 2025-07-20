Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FUN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by $0.09. Six Flags Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $202.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $224,649.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,368.18. This trade represents a 45.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.8% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 96.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

