SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Smc Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.99, but opened at $16.41. SMC shares last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 7,852 shares changing hands.

SMC Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. SMC had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Smc Corporation will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

