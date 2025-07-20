Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,808,590.40. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total value of $7,318,876.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 804,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,104,483.50. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,815 shares of company stock worth $9,482,532 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.17.

Snap-On Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:SNA opened at $336.55 on Friday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1 year low of $266.56 and a 1 year high of $373.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.89 and a 200-day moving average of $327.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.82%.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

