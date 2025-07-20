Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,381 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,105,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 889 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,919 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,161 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of LUV opened at $36.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.21. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $37.96.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Southwest Airlines

Insider Activity

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director David P. Hess bought 7,500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,097.12. The trade was a 47.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $100,154.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 14,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,102.49. This represents a 32.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.