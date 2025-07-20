Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.72. Standard Lithium shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 332,378 shares.

Separately, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Standard Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $523.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Standard Lithium by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

