Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 117.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $16,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.4%

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $131.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.53. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Insider Activity

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 125,319 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,647.94. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,971,807.32. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

