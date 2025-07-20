Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 332 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Flex were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $229,484,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flex by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,394,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,812 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 13,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,238,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,528,000 after buying an additional 1,229,106 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,499,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,965,000 after buying an additional 1,177,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,470,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 87,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $3,172,797.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 71,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,566.43. This represents a 55.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 35,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,517,297.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 293,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,269.65. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,135,941 shares of company stock valued at $47,582,965. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $53.75.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FLEX

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.