Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Hess were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HES. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Hess by 780.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Hess by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $34,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,734,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,933,690.79. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $160.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.49. Hess Corporation has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $161.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

