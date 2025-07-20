Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,890 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 173,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 81,214 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. DZ Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE UBS opened at $36.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

