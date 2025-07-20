Stephens Inc. AR Buys 341 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 687.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in CBRE Group by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.78.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $139.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.30. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.38 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.79.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,340. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,031 shares of company stock worth $814,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.