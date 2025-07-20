Stephens Inc. AR Buys 43 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $287.48 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.85 and a 12 month high of $317.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.94.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

