Stephens Inc. AR Buys 4,684 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PID. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,694,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,971,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,107,000 after buying an additional 439,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PID stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $20.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.2637 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

