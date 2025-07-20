Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $43.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.