Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NFG. Bank of America upgraded National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 207.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $89.82.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.81 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 497.67%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

