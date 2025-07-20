Stephens Inc. AR Has $278,000 Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.8%

AEM opened at $117.72 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $69.72 and a fifty-two week high of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.99 and a 200-day moving average of $107.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, June 23rd. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.