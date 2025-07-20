Stephens Inc. AR Has $282,000 Position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.06% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth $11,133,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $9,355,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $5,490,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $2,261,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $1,661,000.

Shares of QJUN opened at $29.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.73. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96.

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

