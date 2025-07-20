Stephens Inc. AR Has $290,000 Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SITE. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $160.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $5,005,739.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,363.64. This trade represents a 74.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 29,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $3,847,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 596,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,139,307.52. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

