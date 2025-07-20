Stephens Inc. AR Has $332,000 Stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Centene were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,536,167,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Centene by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,555,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,358 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,952 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Centene by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,294,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,760,000 after acquiring an additional 443,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.44. Centene Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

