Stephens Inc. AR Has $393,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LNG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.36.

Insider Activity

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 5.5%

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $244.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.14. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.42. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

