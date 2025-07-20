Stephens Inc. AR Has $400,000 Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 291,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 59,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Huber Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.41.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

