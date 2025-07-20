Stephens Inc. AR Has $422,000 Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 148.1% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $347,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,320.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,131,000 after purchasing an additional 187,205 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $217,000.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE stock opened at $221.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $263.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.48, a P/E/G ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.37.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $547,653.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,356.65. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $705,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,432,239.45. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,342 shares of company stock worth $4,797,839 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

