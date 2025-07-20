Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 2.8%

BLDR opened at $123.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.94. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 target price on Builders FirstSource and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price target on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.42.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Dirkson R. Charles acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Levy bought 283,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

