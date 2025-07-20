Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

SIL stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

