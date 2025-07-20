Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 1,092 Shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in State Street were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 186.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 98.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in State Street by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average of $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

