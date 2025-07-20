Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 1,875 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 145.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 62.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 932.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 30.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $56.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.74 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

