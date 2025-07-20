Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 442 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.8%

LOPE opened at $171.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.12. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.69 and a 12 month high of $202.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $289.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.18 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LOPE

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.