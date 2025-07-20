Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 35,816 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 119,653 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MLN opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $18.34.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

