Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,951,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 62,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

